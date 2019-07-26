Pompeo says he would go to Iran for talks ‘If that's the call’

26 July 2019 06:23 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Thursday that he would go to Iran for talks if it was necessary, as tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated this year, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Asked if he would be willing to go to Tehran, Pompeo said in an interview with Bloomberg TV: "Sure. If that's the call, I'd happily go there ... I would welcome the chance to speak directly to the Iranian people."

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been high since last year, when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Iranian Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, reimposing sanctions on Tehran. The two countries have strained their relationship further over the past three months following attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran.

Trump and Iranian leaders have both publicly said talks were possible, although each side have different conditions for negotiations to take place. However, the top military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Tehran would not negotiate with Washington under any circumstances, hardening Iran's position amid the crisis.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. Senate confirms Milley as chairman of Joint Chiefs
US 25 July 23:42
France to deploy European missile defence in south of Turkey after first S-400s deliveries
Turkey 25 July 21:47
Buses running along Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to pass Iranian customs without checks
Society 25 July 18:11
Iran informs IMO about breach of maritme rules by British oil tanker
Oil&Gas 25 July 16:39
In change, Britain says it will escort all UK vessels through Hormuz Strait
Other News 25 July 16:37
Vice Governor of Iran’s CBI: Main goal is to reduce oil dependence
Finance 25 July 15:39
Latest
Azerbaijan increases electricity exports
Oil&Gas 07:00
Russia completes first stage of S-400 delivery to Turkey
Russia 05:25
At least 5 injured in blast at Chilean police station
World 04:30
Two Israeli men shot dead in apparent Mexico City shopping mall hit
Other News 03:37
North Korea says recent missile launch was ‘warning’ to ‘South Korean warmongers’
World 02:38
EU’s Juncker tells UK’s Johnson EU not going to revisit achieved deal on Brexit
Europe 01:39
Palestinian authority decides to suspend all agreements signed with Israel
Other News 00:59
U.S. Senate confirms Milley as chairman of Joint Chiefs
US 25 July 23:42
Yemeni Houthis carry out drone attacks on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Arab World 25 July 23:00