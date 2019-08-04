U.S., Taliban resumes 8th round of talks in Doha

4 August 2019 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

The United States and Afghanistan's Taliban group resumed their eighth round of talks in the Qatari capital of Doha on Sunday, hoping to halt 18 years of fighting, state-run Qatar News Agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a Taliban source, efforts were under way to organize a direct meeting between the U.S. envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Mullah Baradar, a co-founder of Taliban.

A day earlier, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban's political office in Doha, said on Twitter that an agreement would mean that all foreign forces will leave Afghanistan within a set time frame.

The United States, which invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban from power in 2001, wants the group to guarantee that Afghanistan will not become a haven for terrorists, while Taliban is seeking assurances from Washington that all foreign forces will withdraw from the country.

