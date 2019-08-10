Trump says Kim ready to start negotiations as soon as US-South Korea drills over

10 August 2019 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a letter expressed his readiness to start negotiations with Washington as soon as US-South Korea joint drills were over, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over. It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises", Trump tweeted.

Trump added that the letter contained "a small apology" for Pyongyang's test of the short-range missiles and a statement that this testing "would stop when the exercises end".

"I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future! A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world!" he added.

Pyongyang has previously stressed that the test of two short-range ballistic missiles was "an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the US and South Korean authorities".

