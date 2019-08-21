Trump says appropriate to let Russia join Group of Seven

21 August 2019 00:31 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it would be appropriate to let Russia join the G7 group of advanced industrialized countries, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump noted his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, had wanted Russia out of what used to be the G8.

“But I think it’s much more appropriate to have Russia in. It should be the G8 because a lot of the things we talk about have to do with Russia,” Trump said.

Russia was pushed out of the G8 in 2014 because of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

It was not the first time Trump has floated the idea of Russia getting back together with the G7, which groups the United States, Germany, Japan, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.

In June 2018, Trump suggested Russia should attend a forthcoming G7 summit in Canada. A Kremlin spokesman seemed to reject the idea, saying Russia was focused on other formats.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo says North Korea talks have not resumed as quickly as hoped
US 20 August 23:04
Uzbek volume of imports from Singapore up 10 times
Economy 20 August 18:22
Goods occupy lion’s share in Uzbek export structure
Economy 20 August 17:33
Pompeo says North Korea talks have not resumed as quickly as hoped
Other News 20 August 17:22
Turkey, Russia & Azerbaijan to hold joint energy forum
Oil&Gas 20 August 17:22
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover increases by almost 40%
Economy 20 August 16:20
Latest
Intel unveils first artificial intelligence chip Springhill
World 01:22
Oil steadies as hopes of easing trade tensions lend support
Oil&Gas 20 August 23:59
Pompeo says North Korea talks have not resumed as quickly as hoped
US 20 August 23:04
Italian prosecutor orders seizure of Open Arms rescue boat
Europe 20 August 22:08
Border crossing procedure on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to be simplified
Society 20 August 21:53
New agricultural insurance mechanism to be introduced in Azerbaijan in 2020
Business 20 August 21:49
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry thanks Turkish side for participating in search for MiG-29 aircraft
Politics 20 August 21:47
Turkey exports 4,616 tons of cables and wires to Georgia
Economy 20 August 21:37
UK mobile provider activates 5G service using Huawei router
Europe 20 August 21:35