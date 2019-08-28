U.S. State Department OKs missile sale to Japan worth $3.3 billion

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of missiles to Japan with an estimated cost of $3.3 billion, a Pentagon agency said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The prime contractors for the sale of up to 73 Standard Missile-3 and MK 29 Canisters are Raytheon Co and BAE Systems Plc, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region,” the statement said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news