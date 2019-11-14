Trump: US, Turkish National Security teams will 'immediately' work to solve S-400 issue

The two world leaders come together amid the continuing tensions in Syria and the heightened pressure between the two states, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a press conference on Wednesday following their meeting in the US capital.

The agenda of the talks is the situation in Syria, as well as trade issues and combatting terrorism. Earlier, Trump stressed that the S-400 and F-35 jet program would top the agenda of his meeting with Erdogan.

During the presser, Trump said that the US and Turkish national security teams will start working on solving S-400 issue.

After his visit to the United States, Erdogan plans to hold talks on Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan was asked a question about his attitude with regards to Muhammed Fethullah Gülen, a Turkish preacher and leader of the Gülenist movement, which the Turkish government regards as a terrorist group and which Erdogan holds responsible for the 2016 attempted coup d'etat against him. Gülen has lived in Pennsylvania since 1999.

“We sent the terrorists back for them and I’m sure they will do the same for us," Erdogan said.

Trump told reporters that while Turkey has spent $40 billion repatriating Syrian war refugees, Europe has spent only roughly $3 billion and needs to increase its efforts.

Trump noted that Turkish acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system "creates some very serious challenges for us ... We've asked our secretary of state and minister of foreign affairs and our respective national security advisers to immediately work on resolving the S-400 issue."

The Turkish President noted that "we have clearly stated to Trump that under suitable circumstances, we could acquire Patriot missiles as well," and that "we are ready and committed to sustain a very constructive dialogue" with US lawmakers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news