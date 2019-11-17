Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in San Diego shooting

17 November 2019 05:39 (UTC+04:00)

On Thursday, two students were killed and three others injured in a school shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), three children and two adults were shot to death on Saturday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

The children, aged 3-9 years, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were killed, Lieutenant Matt Dobbs of SDPD confirmed. The 3-year-old child and the adults died at the scene, the other two children passed away at the hospital, he added.

The shooting took place at the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive next to Paradise Hills.

The police arrived at the scene upon receiving an 911 emergency call at 6:49 a.m. on Saturday.

“I heard some gunshots”, said neighbour Sanya Gordon. “I saw a bunch of police cars. I saw them taking the bodies out of the house. I felt sick to my stomach”.

