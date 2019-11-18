Bus crashes into tractor-trailer in U.S Virginia, 19 hospitalized

18 November 2019 05:45 (UTC+04:00)

A charter bus crashed into a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning in U.S. state of Virginia, leaving 19 people hospitalized, the authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Heavy fog and icy road conditions are to blame," Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller told local media.

The driver of a tractor-trailer lost control, and the semi truck filled with mail overturned, state police said. A nearby charter bus wasn't able to avoid the overturned semi and struck it, according to a CNN report.

No fatalities were reported. The injuries of those hospitalized range from serious to minor, said the report.

"The impact of the crash split the tractor-trailer in half," Geller said. "The bus ran off the right side of the highway and came to rest against the guardrail."

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. local time on a highway about 25 miles (about 40.2 kilometers ) west of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US consulate in Mexico introduces curfew following spike in violence
US 17 November 08:36
Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in San Diego shooting
US 17 November 05:39
Pompeo accuses Iran of being behind recent Israeli-Palestinian flareup
US 16 November 22:48
Oklahoma judge reduces Johnson & Johnson opioid payout to $465 million
US 16 November 04:23
US border patrol agent shoots russian citizen in Arizona
US 16 November 00:35
Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
US 15 November 22:03
Latest
Sweden's Malmo airport closed after light plane accident
Europe 05:05
Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals
Arab World 04:35
Morocco arrests 2 IS suspects
Other News 03:59
Algerian presidential campaign kicks off
Other News 03:26
Hong Kong campus protesters fire arrows as anti-government unrest spreads
Other News 02:45
Lebanon slips deeper into crisis after Safadi withdrawal
Arab World 02:09
4 Egyptian workers killed in electricity transmission tower collapse near Cairo
Arab World 01:38
Tens of thousands gather in Tbilisi to demand snap elections in Georgia
Georgia 00:55
Sudan strives to overcome political, economic challenges
Other News 00:26