Five dead, four injured in U.S. high-rise building fire

27 November 2019 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Five people were killed and four others injured as a result of a high-rise building fire in Minneapolis in the U.S. state of Minnesota, on Wednesday morning, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The blaze broke out early Wednesday on the 14th floor of the 24-story building in a neighborhood near the city's downtown, a fire department official told reporters during a briefing.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said in a tweet the fire was under control.

