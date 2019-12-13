U.S. imposes sanctions on son of Nicaragua's president

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s son, Rafael Antonio Ortega Murillo, for alleged money-laundering and corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department announced, in its latest move against the Nicaraguan government, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Trump administration has criticized Nicaragua’s government for the concentration of power in the hands of the president and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is already subject to U.S. sanctions along with other Nicaraguan officials.

In addition to accusing the government of monopolizing power, the Trump administration has criticized it for a crackdown on anti-government protests and accused it of human rights abuses, unlawful killings, arbitrary detentions, political persecution and widespread corruption.

Washington on Thursday also blacklisted two of Rafael Ortega’s companies that it said he used to launder money for and finance the Ortega government, as well as a third company owned by the family, Treasury said in a statement.

The latest sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of Rafael Ortega and the targeted companies and bar Americans from doing business with them.

“Rafael Ortega is the key money manager behind the Ortega family’s illicit financial schemes. Treasury is targeting Rafael and the companies he owns and uses to launder money to prop up the Ortega regime at the expense of the Nicaraguan people,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the department’s statement.

