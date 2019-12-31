Additional forces being sent to U.S. embassy in Baghdad: Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the United States was sending additional forces to its embassy in Baghdad, and called on the Iraqi government to help protect American personnel, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense,” Esper said in a statement.

“As in all countries, we rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, and we call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so,” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news