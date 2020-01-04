US Navy cancels joint exercises in Morocco, redeploys troops in Middle East

4 January 2020 23:04 (UTC+04:00)

The US Navy has cancelled planned joint exercises with the Moroccan military amid raised tensions following the operation in Iraq that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force, media reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to a US Navy statement seen by media outlet USNI news, the assault ship USS Bataan and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, who were due to take part in the exercises, are now being redeployed to the Middle East.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pentagon told the CNN broadcaster that the US military is set to deploy an additional 2,800 troops in the Middle East as tensions with Iran mount following the drone attack that killed Soleimani.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated earlier that the presence of US military forces in the Middle East is preventing countries of the region from finding peace.

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraq restricts US military operations after Soleimani killing
Arab World 19:07
India calls for restraint after killing of Iranian commander by U.S.
Other News 01:19
Trump’s lawyer Giuliani says he’s willing to testify at pending Senate impeachment trial
US 2 January 04:44
Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq
US 1 January 22:56
U.S. embassy in Baghdad suspends consular operations: statement
Arab World 1 January 20:46
U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief
US 1 January 05:45
Latest
Fourteen killed in bomb attack on bus of school children in Burkina Faso
Other News 22:18
Azerbaijan to introduce floating solar panels
Oil&Gas 21:39
Blasts heard in Baghdad amid reports of rockets landing in US Embassy
Arab World 21:11
Bolivia to hold general elections on May 3
Other News 20:24
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss latest developments in Middle East
Politics 19:47
Iraq restricts US military operations after Soleimani killing
Arab World 19:07
Tens of thousands march in southern India to protest citizenship law
World 18:34
President Ilham Aliyev extends Christmas greetings to Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan
Politics 18:20
Uzbekistan introduces amendments to some import procedures
Transport 15:48