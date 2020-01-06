Bolton says will testify in impeachment trial if requested

6 January 2020 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said that he is ready to testify in a possible Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if he receives a subpoena, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said in a statement.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into President Trump in September 2019 in the wake of a whistleblower's complaint about Trump's July phone call with Ukraine's President Zelensky.

John Bolton served as the 27th US National Security Advisor from April 2018 to September 2019 when he was dismissed by Trump, who cited Bolton's differences with some people in the administration and his policy on North Korea as the reasons for such a decision.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US - led coalition confirms two attacks on 4 January near Iraqi bases that host American forces
World 5 January 03:48
Turkish foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss situation in Iran, Iraq
Turkey 5 January 02:16
US Navy cancels joint exercises in Morocco, redeploys troops in Middle East
US 4 January 23:04
Iraq restricts US military operations after Soleimani killing
Arab World 4 January 19:07
India calls for restraint after killing of Iranian commander by U.S.
Other News 4 January 01:19
Trump’s lawyer Giuliani says he’s willing to testify at pending Senate impeachment trial
US 2 January 04:44
Latest
26 years pass since successful Horadiz operation of Azerbaijani army
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:26
Axpo: Conditions needed to build additional renewable power plants in Switzerland
Oil&Gas 21:05
Kenyan police arrest 3 people suspected of trying to break into UK military base
Other News 20:41
Libyan National Army enters Sirte, takes control of sea port, some city areas
Arab World 20:05
New Delhi to hold Assembly Election on 8 February
Other News 18:54
Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person
World 18:21
Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul Gushchulug poultry factory reveals output volume
Business 17:51
Azerbaijan’s Gilan Gabala Canning Factory to increase export of fruit juices
Business 17:30
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase supplies of confectionery products abroad
Business 17:22