Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base

8 January 2020 05:41 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived at the White House late on Tuesday after Iran fired missiles on at least two Iraqi air bases hosting U.S.-led coalition forces, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A White House spokeswoman said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the attacks as is monitoring the situation closely. Vice President Mike Pence has been in contact with congressional leaders, a Pence spokeswoman said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. forces
US 06:11
Oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, WTI at around $65
Oil&Gas 05:56
US Forces in Syria on high alert, moving to base close to Iraqi border
US 05:24
Second wave of missile attacks fired against US targets in Iraq
Politics 05:03
Pentagon confirms Iran launched missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq
US 04:46
Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base: White House
US 04:28
Latest
U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. forces
US 06:11
Oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, WTI at around $65
Oil&Gas 05:56
Australian bushfire smoke drifts to South America - WMO
Other News 05:30
US Forces in Syria on high alert, moving to base close to Iraqi border
US 05:24
Second wave of missile attacks fired against US targets in Iraq
Politics 05:03
Pentagon confirms Iran launched missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq
US 04:46
Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base: White House
US 04:28
6.0-magnitude quake hits 131km ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea: USGS
Other News 04:11
Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq: US official
Politics 03:49