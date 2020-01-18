One dead, one seriously injured in Lake Tahoe avalanche

Numerous individuals have been reported missing in the ski area of Alpine Meadows, California, after an avalanche struck the Lake Tahoe region, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed that at least one individual has died and one was found to be seriously injured and transported to an area hospital following the event.

More than 25 inches of snow were dumped in the Squaw Valley of Alpine Meadows between Thursday and Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The Sierra Avalanche Center announced that there was "considerable avalanche danger" for all elevations in the area.

