Trump says to reveal controversial Middle East peace plan on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will release the long-awaited political aspect of the Middle East peace plan on Tuesday, a proposal that has already been rejected repeatedly by the Palestinians, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We're going to be announcing a plan tomorrow at 12 o'clock," Trump told reporters at the White House before his meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"That's a plan that Bibi (Netanyahu) and his opponent, I must say, have to like very much," added Trump, referring to Netanyahu with his nickname.

Trump is also scheduled to meet with Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's main political rival, at the White House later in the day.

