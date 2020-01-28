Trump says to reveal controversial Middle East peace plan on Tuesday

28 January 2020 02:29 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will release the long-awaited political aspect of the Middle East peace plan on Tuesday, a proposal that has already been rejected repeatedly by the Palestinians, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We're going to be announcing a plan tomorrow at 12 o'clock," Trump told reporters at the White House before his meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"That's a plan that Bibi (Netanyahu) and his opponent, I must say, have to like very much," added Trump, referring to Netanyahu with his nickname.

Trump is also scheduled to meet with Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's main political rival, at the White House later in the day.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US stocks fall 453 points amid anxieties over coronavirus outbreak
World 01:54
US confirms American E-11A Aircraft crashed in Afghanistan
US 27 January 22:37
Trump offers China 'any help' necessary as coronavirus toll hits 81
China 27 January 21:43
Officials confirm five U.S. cases of coronavirus after China travel
US 27 January 02:00
Trump to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz as he readies Mideast peace plan
US 27 January 01:03
US military helicopter crashes in Philippine Sea, all five crew members rescued
US 26 January 00:48
Latest
US stocks fall 453 points amid anxieties over coronavirus outbreak
World 01:54
Iran prepares site for satellite launch
Iran 00:57
Airstrike carried out in Somalia killed one terrorist
Other News 00:10
Terrorists set off pre-Installed explosives in attack on oil tanks in Syria's Baniyas
Arab World 27 January 23:10
US confirms American E-11A Aircraft crashed in Afghanistan
US 27 January 22:37
President Ilham Aliyev`s interview to Rossiya-24 TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 27 January 21:50
Trump offers China 'any help' necessary as coronavirus toll hits 81
China 27 January 21:43
Iran's gov't allocates $14B to purchase basic commodities, meds
Business 27 January 21:07
Iran discloses number of incoming tourists
Iran 27 January 21:04