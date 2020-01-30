Boeing swings to annual loss as 737 MAX costs near $19 billion

30 January 2020 00:31 (UTC+04:00)

Boeing Co (BA.N) on Wednesday swung to its first annual loss since 1997 as 737 MAX costs approach $19 billion and indicated it would again cut production of its bigger 787 Dreamliner aircraft, currently its main source of cash, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Boeing, which has halted 737 MAX production and is immersed in compensation talks with airline customers as it battles the biggest crisis in its history, had previously estimated a more than $8 billion price tag for the MAX fallout.

The aircraft was grounded in March after two crashes that killed 346 people and deliveries remain frozen.

The Chicago-based planemaker has been updating the 737 MAX flight control system and software to address issues believed to have played a role in both crashes.

On a conference call, President and CEO David Calhoun said he believed the company could meet a goal to win regulatory approval for the planes to fly again by mid-year. Boeing had initially targeted 737 MAX approval in 2019, a timeline that proved overly optimistic and, coupled with criticism over the company’s culture, contributed to former CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s departure.

Calhoun rebuffed recent media suggestions that he was a Boeing “insider” ill-suited to introducing radical change, but acknowledged he had had a “front row seat” as a member of Boeing board for past 10 years and pledged to overhaul the company’s culture.

Costs related to the global grounding of Boeing’s once fast-selling 737 MAX reached $14.6 billion in 2019 and the planemaker warned of another $4 billion in charges in 2020 due to the expense of slowly re-starting production.

The amount does not include potential settlements or damages from more than 100 lawsuits the company is facing victims’ families in both crashes. It is also the target of a U.S. criminal investigation into matters related to the 737 MAX plane.

“I’ve got to restore trust, confidence and faith in the Boeing company,” Calhoun said on the call.

Boeing shares were 1.4% higher, as some analysts had expected an even larger charge for 737 MAX costs. The stock has lost about a quarter of its value since early March 2019.

Boeing’s core operating loss was $2.53 billion, or $2.33 per share, compared with a profit of $3.87 billion, or $5.48 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected Boeing to post earnings per share of $1.47 in the quarter, though several had predicted a loss amid a wide range of forecasts due to uncertainties over the cost of the 737 MAX crisis.

The company also booked more charges on its military tanker and space programs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
FAA official tells U.S. airlines MAX could return to service before mid-year
US 25 January 00:28
Boeing CEO expects to resume 737 MAX production before mid-year
World 23 January 08:17
Boeing warns of new 737 MAX delay, now sees mid-year return to service
US 22 January 03:41
Trump urges Boeing to move fast on resolving 737 MAX issues
US 16 January 03:55
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations into June
US 14 January 21:25
U.S., European regulators to meet with Boeing this week on 737 MAX software audit
US 8 January 02:01
Latest
Deutsche Bank to halve 2019 bonuses for board members
Europe 29 January 23:43
Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs lasted 7 hours
Azerbaijan 29 January 22:41
Taliban kill at least 29 Afghan security personnel in renewed clashes
Other News 29 January 21:53
EBRD talks investments in Azerbaijan last year
Finance 29 January 21:08
Azerbaijan prepares bill on efficient use of energy resources (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 29 January 21:07
Foreign currency problems leave Iranian merchants without rice
Business 29 January 20:59
How can potential fracking ban in US affect oil & gas output figures?
Oil&Gas 29 January 19:53
Iran permits launching Gorgan-Aktau flight
Transport 29 January 19:36
Wind, water account for major part of renewable electricity in EU
Oil&Gas 29 January 19:36