Second migrant caravan leaves Honduras en route to U.S.

More than a hundred people have joined a new migrant caravan that left Honduras on Friday with the goal of reaching the United States, despite the strong immigration controls implemented in countries en route, Trend reports citing Reuters.

On Thursday night, people began to congregate at the bus terminal in the northern city of San Pedro Sula and they convened in response to announcements made via social networks and instant messaging applications.

The first caravan of this year, the thirteenth since October 2018, left Honduras in mid-January through the border towns of Florido and Agua Caliente.

Last week, more than 1,500 Hondurans were detained and subsequently deported after trying to enter Mexico.

