Second migrant caravan leaves Honduras en route to U.S.

2 February 2020 04:52 (UTC+04:00)

More than a hundred people have joined a new migrant caravan that left Honduras on Friday with the goal of reaching the United States, despite the strong immigration controls implemented in countries en route, Trend reports citing Reuters.

On Thursday night, people began to congregate at the bus terminal in the northern city of San Pedro Sula and they convened in response to announcements made via social networks and instant messaging applications.

The first caravan of this year, the thirteenth since October 2018, left Honduras in mid-January through the border towns of Florido and Agua Caliente.

Last week, more than 1,500 Hondurans were detained and subsequently deported after trying to enter Mexico.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Migration Service begins issuing “travel document” to foreign refugees
Society 23 January 18:54
Honduras braces for 1,900 migrants deported from Mexico
Other News 22 January 05:53
At least 13 people reported dead during Christmas celebrations in Honduras
Other News 26 December 2019 02:48
Sixteen inmates killed in latest bout of prison mayhem in Honduras
Other News 23 December 2019 08:22
At least three inmates killed in prison violence in Honduras
Other News 21 December 2019 08:09
OSCE organizes workshop on labor migration in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12 December 2019 13:15
Latest
China's Hubei province reports rise in coronavirus deaths to 294
China 04:03
Palestinians cut ties with Israel, U.S. after rejecting peace plan
Arab World 03:05
In Mexico, "El Chapo's" daughter ties knot in state cathedral
Other News 02:11
Iran posts 13.8-pct decline in agricultural, food exports in 9 months
Business 01:29
Egypt court recommends execution of 37 over terror charges
Arab World 00:41
Morocco foils attempt to smuggle 4,603 kg of cannabis
Other News 1 February 23:49
Russia to evacuate citizens from China as virus toll rises
Russia 1 February 23:01
The plane that evacuated the citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey from China landed in Ankara
Society 1 February 22:59
Brexit at last: Britain leaves the EU as champagne corks fly
Europe 1 February 21:58