Two people die of alleged use of illegal drugs in Northern California

A male and a female have been killed for allegedly using illegal drugs in Marin County, Northern California, a Bay Area TV station reported Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The couple, both from Marin County, about 61 km north of San Francisco, were found dead in a drive way of a neighborhood in the county's Sleepy Hollow area, local TV outlet KPIX 5 said.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office identified one of the victims as a 32-year-old man and the other a 30-year-old woman, saying preliminary findings suggested the couple's death was related to the use of illicit substance and their names will not be disclosed until their next of kin are notified.

Police said there is no threat to the community despite the drug-related death.