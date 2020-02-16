Two people die of alleged use of illegal drugs in Northern California
A male and a female have been killed for allegedly using illegal drugs in Marin County, Northern California, a Bay Area TV station reported Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The couple, both from Marin County, about 61 km north of San Francisco, were found dead in a drive way of a neighborhood in the county's Sleepy Hollow area, local TV outlet KPIX 5 said.
The Marin County Sheriff's Office identified one of the victims as a 32-year-old man and the other a 30-year-old woman, saying preliminary findings suggested the couple's death was related to the use of illicit substance and their names will not be disclosed until their next of kin are notified.
Police said there is no threat to the community despite the drug-related death.
Latest
Ex-president Mutallibov calls Armenian PM’s statement on Azerbaijanis’ involvement in Khojaly genocide as ridiculous
President Ilham Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognized by the whole international community
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia occupied 20 percent territories of Azerbaijan and conducted in the occupied lands ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijani civilians
Munich Security Conference features panel discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich (PHOTO)
Colombian Ambassador meets athletes within FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling (PHOTO)
FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling continues at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO)