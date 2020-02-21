Three dead after small plane crashes in Coleman County, Texas

A small plane has crashed in Coleman County, Texas, leaving three people dead, Fox News reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into the accident.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 Super King Air carrying three people on board disappeared from radar at around 6 a.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The crash site was located by a helicopter search crew, who said there were no survivors.