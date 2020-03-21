U.S. airstrikes kill 15 al-Shabab militants in Somalia

The U.S. military confirmed Saturday that more than 15 al-Shabab militants were killed in airstrikes in southern Somalia this week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The U.S. Africa Command (Africom) spokesman Karl Wiest said no civilians were injured or killed as a result of five airstrikes which were carried out in coordination with Somali security forces near Janale on Monday and Tuesday.

The command currently assesses these airstrikes resulted in the deaths of over 15 al-Shabab militants, Wiest said in a statement.

Janale town that lies about 90km south-west of Mogadishu had been the hub for militants' operations and activities. Now, the town with about 30,000 people is currently under the full control of the joint forces -- African Union Mission in Somalia and Somali National Army.