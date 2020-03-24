313,000 COVID-19 tests done in U.S., 41,000 tested positive

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday that 313,000 coronavirus tests have been completed in the United States, and more than 41,000 tests were positive, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During a White House press briefing, Pence said all state and hospital labs are now required to report their coronavirus test numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will distribute 8 million N95 masks, and that personal protective equipment for medical professionals is being shipped to "hotspots" around the country.

According to Trump, 73 pallets of personal protective equipment will be shipped to New York, and 36 pallets will be sent to Washington state -- two areas hit hard by COVID-19.

Trump said he had signed an executive order to prohibit hoarding of medical equipment and supplies used for treating and preventing coronavirus.