Johnson & Johnson says testing of coronavirus vaccine to begin by September
Johnson & Johnson said on Monday human testing of its experimental vaccine for the coronavirus would begin by September and that it could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
J&J also said it had committed more than $1 billion of investment along with U.S. agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to co-fund vaccine research.
