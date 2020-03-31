1 million people tested for COVID-19 in U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States has tested 1 million people in the country for the novel coronavirus, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"Today we reached a historic milestone in our war against the coronavirus. Over 1 million Americans have been tested -- more than any other country by far," Trump told a White House briefing.
Alex Azar, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, said the United States is now testing 100,000 samples a day in their effort to combat the outbreak.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has topped 160,020 as of Monday evening, with 2,953 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
