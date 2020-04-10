U.S. Energy Secretary tells G20 all nations should help reduce oil surplus
U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette on Friday described a dire situation in global energy markets, saying that the coronavirus pandemic and massive oil surplus have created a lethal combination, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“This is a time for all nations to seriously examine what each can do to correct the supply/demand imbalance,” Brouillette said in prepared remarks for Friday’s G20 meeting of energy ministers from the world’s top 20 economies. “We call on all nations to use every means at their disposal to help reduce the surplus.”
Latest
Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on initiative of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Introducing Su-35, MiG-35 fighters by Azerbaijani Air Force to greatly enhance country's air superiority (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Belarusian Belneftekhim Concern talks arrival of tanker with Azerbaijani oil at Ukrainian Odessa port
Online sale and delivery service from Bakcell on country level: another "stay home" call by the Company (PHOTO)