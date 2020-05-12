U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 80,000: Johns Hopkins University

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 80,000 on Monday, reaching 80,087 as of 4:32 p.m. (2032 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 1,344,512 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.

Hardest-hit New York state reported 26,682 fatalities among 337,055 cases. New Jersey reported 9,340 deaths, Massachusetts reported 4,979 deaths and Michigan reported 4,584 deaths, the CSSE data showed.