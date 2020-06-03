At least 11 people die, hundreds injured in US protests

At least eleven people died during protests and riots in the United States sparked by the death of an unarmed black man George Floyd, KTLA TV channel said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Among the casualties are the citizens of Chicago (Illinois), Detroit (Michigan), Omaha (Nebraska), Davenport (Iowa), Oakland (California) and Louisville (Kentucky). Most of them are African Americans.

In Oakland, a 53-year-old black man Dave Patrick Underwood, the Federal Protective Service officer, was shot dead and another officer was seriously wounded. In Omaha, a 22-year-old black man James Scurlock was killed, when he and a group of his accomplices were beating a white man. That man managed to fire a shot and kill him.

The report says hundreds of people have been injured across the US, but their exact number is yet to be counted.

Mass protests and riots flared up in many US states after the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The white police used a knee-to-neck tactic during his detention on May 25. Floyd was suspected of using forged banknotes. The man died in a local hospital shortly afterwards. On May 26, four police were fired and one of them put under arrest and charged with unpremeditated murder.

According to AP, over the past days nearly 4,400 people were detained in the US in protests and riots. They have been charged with looting, violating the curfew and blocking roads. A curfew has been imposed in 40 US cities, including Washington D.C., Los Angeles and New York.