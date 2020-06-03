3 killed when helicopter hits power line in California
Three people were killed when a helicopter contracted by Pacific Gas & Electric struck one of the utility's power lines and crashed into a Northern California hillside on Tuesday, igniting a grass fire and knocking out electricity to thousands of customers, officials said, Trend reports citing Houston Chronicle.
The crash of the Bell 206 helicopter was reported around 1:30 p.m. along Interstate 80, midway between the cities of Fairfield and Vacaville.
