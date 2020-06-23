Trump decides to terminate China trade deal over coronavirus, says trade adviser
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News on Monday that President Donald Trump had decided to terminate the China trade deal amid growing conviction of intelligence officials that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan lab, Trend reports citing TASS.
"It’s over," Navarro said.
