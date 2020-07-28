Trump names retired army colonel as ambassador to Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday nominated retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a Fox News regular, as the next U.S. ambassador to Germany, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Macgregor is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and a decorated combat veteran, according to a White House statement.

"He worked closely with senior military and political leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany as the Chief of Strategic Planning and, subsequently, as the Director of the Joint Operations Center at Supreme Headquarters, Allied Powers Europe, during the Kosovo Air Campaign," it added.

U.S. media reported that Macgregor, a regular guest on Fox News programs, was steeped in the German military and political history. Macgregor's nomination requires Senate confirmation.

The United States and Germany have been at odds with each other on Iran nuclear issues, Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, and defense burden-sharing, among others. Criticizing Berlin's "delinquency" on military spending, Trump has ordered the U.S. military to withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany.