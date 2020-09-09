Seven fatally shot at illegal marijuana growing site in U.S. California

Seven people were found shot to death on Monday at an illegal marijuana growing site in southern California and a search for suspects is ongoing, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 12:33 a.m. Monday local time in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Aguanga, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

"Once deputies arrived to begin their investigation, they located a female adult suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics immediately transported the female to a local hospital for medical treatment. Deputies found six additional victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All six victims at the location died as a result of their injuries," the Sheriff's Department stated, adding that the female who was transported also died from her injuries despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel.

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department indicated the location was being used to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation. Officials said that there was 1,000 pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants located at the scene.

An investigation of the incident is underway and the area was searched for a suspect or suspects, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Investigators believe it was "an isolated incident" and "there is no threat to the general public."