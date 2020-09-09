Amazon to open two new fulfillment centers in Canada's Ontario

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it plans to open two new fulfillment centers in Ontario next year, in a move that would create 2,500 new jobs in Canada’s most-populous province, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Fulfillment centers are giant warehouses that help Amazon and other online retailers store many products, ship them and handle returns quickly.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is on an expansion spree on the back of a meteoric rise in its business, thanks to a surge in online orders during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

In April and May, Amazon hired for 175,000 jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers to keep up with the demand.