U.S. import prices increase more than expected in August

US 15 September 2020 17:16 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. import prices increase more than expected in August

U.S. import prices increased more than expected in August and gains in the prior month were revised sharply higher, supporting views that inflation pressures were building up, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday import prices rose 0.9% last month. Data for July was revised higher to show import prices accelerating 1.2% instead of 0.7% as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, increasing 0.5% in August.

In the 12 months through August, import prices fell 1.4% after declining 2.8% in July.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 15
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 15
WHO provides SARS-CoV-2 antibody ELISA tests available in Iran
WHO provides SARS-CoV-2 antibody ELISA tests available in Iran
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 14
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 14
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkish historian: Liberation of Baku from occupation - landmark event for Azerbaijan, Turkey Politics 17:52
Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan considering to create TIR parks Transport 17:47
Turkish venture fund opens representative office in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 17:43
Business performance down in Georgia Business 17:42
Reconstruction of highway connecting 3 villages under completion in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Transport 17:42
Expectations Index to increase in Georgia Business 17:37
No military parades to be held in Iran’s Tehran Politics 17:37
Kazakhstan, Russia increase exports of friction materials to Turkmenistan Business 17:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 17:34
Revenues of Uzbek dry-process cement plant increase Uzbekistan 17:30
Azerbaijan increases exports to Kazakhstan Business 17:29
Iran expands petrochemical production potential Oil&Gas 17:27
Preparations for autumn-winter underway in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 17:26
Uzbekistan Airways to increase flights to Belarus Transport 17:20
Explosive device hits British diplomatic vehicle in Baghdad, no injuries Arab World 17:19
Georgia reduces electricity imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:18
U.S. import prices increase more than expected in August US 17:16
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas to purchase electrical equipment via tender Tenders 17:15
Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines Europe 17:14
Share of Russia in Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover unveiled Business 17:13
El Al TASE $150m offering to go ahead tomorrow Israel 17:13
Subsistence minimum for average household down in Georgia Business 17:12
Iran holds presentation of its largest manufactured water pump Business 17:07
Uzbek sanitary and epidemiological welfare agency to buy reagent kits via tender Tenders 17:07
Uzbek-Chinese Asia Trans Gas to buy flow meter via tender Tenders 17:06
Kazakhstan's railroad plant to support railway tracks repair in Russia Business 17:05
Aircraft of Azerbaijani, Turkish armed forces fly over Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 16:44
COVID-19 may pose risks to Kazakhstan in achieving Sustainable Development Goals Business 16:22
Shamil Ayrim: Today, as 102 years ago, we're next to Azerbaijan with same enthusiasm, faith Politics 16:14
Azerbaijan confirms 138 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:07
Thermal power plant to be built in Azerbaijan jointly with Iran Oil&Gas 16:05
Tourists should present PCR tests in Georgia Transport 15:59
Micro Grants program to be launched in Georgia Business 15:56
Dutch’s Stamicarbon ready to pursue new business opportunities in Turkmenistan Business 15:55
ADB’s forecast on economic growth in Uzbekistan revealed Uzbekistan 15:52
Precious metals production drops in Kazakhstan Business 15:50
Azerbaijan discloses eight-month airfreight data Transport 15:47
Iran completes shore pulling operation at South Pars field Business 15:42
Azerbaijani president phones Turkish counterpart Politics 15:39
Russia considers resuming flights with Uzbekistan Transport 15:36
Turkish president sends letter to Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 15:31
Demand for foreign currency down in Azerbaijan Finance 15:29
Value of Azerbaijan's goods export by road increases Transport 15:27
Georgian Mtevino to export 7 varieties of wine to China Business 15:25
South Azadehgan oilfield development is expected to improve Business 15:23
Turkish FM shares post timed to 102-nd anniversary of Baku's liberation Politics 15:15
More than half of Azerbaijan's export accounts for private sector Business 15:13
Kazakhstan’s revenue from railway cargo transportation increases Business 15:13
Dubai-based DP World links up with Israel Shipyards Israel 15:13
Russia's COVID-19 cases grow by 5,529 in 24 hours Russia 15:09
German ZEW investor sentiment rises despite Brexit, COVID-19 headwinds Europe 15:08
Iran's gas exports reach record level Oil&Gas 15:05
Fiat Chrysler shares boosted by PSA merger deal revision Europe 15:03
Iran increases production of handmade carpet Business 15:01
Energy, mechanical engineering projects underway in Kazakhstan's Kostanay Business 14:54
Ambassador: Iran's Ardabil railway planned to be connected to Azerbaijan's railway Economy 14:46
Azerbaijan’s ASE Express talks about cargo transportation volume during pandemic Economy 14:34
Azerbaijan discloses amount of compensation paid to depositors of four closed banks Economy 14:32
Google faces grilling on ad business before U.S. Senate antitrust panel US 14:28
Azerbaijani first VP congratulates pupils and students on Knowledge Day (PHOTO) Politics 14:26
Turkey, Azerbaijan determined to fight for stability in region - ambassador Politics 14:26
Dutch licensing, innovation company talks cooperation with Turkmenistan Business 14:25
Iran reveals amount of funds spent on South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 14:23
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 15 Society 14:22
$1 billion invested in Iran`s telecommunications sector Business 14:21
Azerbaijani president: We must, as far as possible, meet domestic demand with local products Politics 14:20
Azerbaijani president on cigarette factory in Sumgayit: Today we saved 300 million manats Politics 14:18
Azerbaijani president: Glass production plant will start operating in Sumgayit this year Politics 14:16
SOCAR plans to bring number of filling stations in Romania to 60 by late 2020 Oil&Gas 14:12
Azerbaijani president: Of course, our oil fields will eventually be depleted Politics 14:10
Azerbaijani president: We must take steps to be among countries most prepared for post-pandemic period Politics 14:10
Iran’s NIOC to put up crude oil for sale at IRENEX Oil&Gas 14:05
Azerbaijan's imports from January through August 2020 down Business 14:03
Milak border terminal very important for Iran and Afghanistan Business 13:55
Iran unveils largest domestic water pump Business 13:55
Azercell congratulates top scoring applicants and martyrs’ children on Knowledge Day (PHOTO) Society 13:41
ADB reveals forecast of Azerbaijan's GDP for year-end Finance 13:31
Georgia opens Consulate General in San Francisco Georgia 13:28
Turkmenistan working to resolve Aral Sea crisis Turkmenistan 13:25
Uzbek telecom operator to introduce new digital services in Tashkent Business 13:22
Lukoil system: Oil exports via Barents Sea up Oil&Gas 13:21
China says U.S. bans on Xinjiang imports sabotage global supply chains Other News 13:21
GPI Holding remains leader in Georgian insurance market Finance 13:16
Money transfers to Georgia up in August 2020 Finance 13:13
TAP: Two alternative expansion plans Oil&Gas 13:12
Average monthly nominal earnings decrease in Georgia Finance 13:07
TAP will directly impact Italian electricity market Oil&Gas 12:59
Numerous projects to boost industrial output to be launched in Kazakhstan Business 12:58
ADB: Turkmenistan’s GDP growth to remain unchanged Finance 12:56
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts rally in support of Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 12:55
Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenian FM's speech on close friendship with Muslim countries - clear example of two-facedness Politics 12:54
Ex-Leumi CEO Russak-Aminoach to head new Team8 fintech venture Israel 12:51
Germany plans to take in around 1,500 migrants from Greek islands Europe 12:50
Transit of goods via railways in Iran's west, northwest increase Transport 12:47
TAP won’t impact use of Italy’s pricemaking import route Oil&Gas 12:39
Global refining throughput recovery to slow from August to October Oil&Gas 12:33
OPEC+ to increase output, says IEA Oil&Gas 12:32
Azerbaijan's eight-month railway freight traffic shrinks Business 12:23
Ambassador: Azerbaijan's support for Turkey on Eastern Mediterranean gives even more strength to Ankara Politics 12:20
Kazakhstan's trade with EAEU member states plummets Business 12:19
All news