United to provide COVID-19 tests to customers on San Francisco-Hawaii flights
United Airlines said on Thursday customers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii would have the option to take a rapid COVID-19 test at the airport or a self-collected, mail-in test ahead of their trip, starting from Oct. 15, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Customers who test negative on either test will not be subjected to the state’s 14-day quarantine requirement, United said.
Airlines are pinning hopes on pre-flight COVID-19 tests as an alternative to quarantines that have decimated travel demand.
Latest
The 7th International womEncourage virtual meeting launched with Gold Sponsorship and Digital Partnership of Azercell
Azerbaijani minister: Issuance of AzerGold's bonds - one of crucial events in 2020 for capital market (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: There is a very high-level partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan
Pakistani Ambassador: Azerbaijan ably steered NAM in difficult times, provided leadership for developing countries
Armenian armed forces targetted Azerbaijan's important energy, transport infrastructure in July - MFA