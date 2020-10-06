Trump intends to participate in October 15 U.S. presidential debate
President Donald Trump, who has been hospitalized with COVID -19 for four days, intends to participate in the next U.S. presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Trump, 74, was scheduled to return to leave the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later on Monday and return to the White House, where he will continue his treatment.
