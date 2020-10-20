Magnitude 7.5 quake strikes off Alaska's Aleutians: USGS
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck south of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning for the area, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.4, had triggered a tsunami warning for Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak, which are sparsely populated.
