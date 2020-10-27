Trump says COVID-19 aid deal expected after Nov. 3 election
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there would likely be a new COVID-19 stimulus package after the Nov. 3 election, reiterating his blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding up the federal spending package, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“After the election we’ll get the best stimulus package you’ve ever seen,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
