U.S. FDA chief defends process for approving COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn defended the FDA’s process for approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and denied claims by President Donald Trump that the vaccine could have been available a week sooner, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We do not feel that this could have been out a week earlier,” Hahn said on ABC’s “This Week,” noting that the FDA went through its process appropriately and that he felt “very confident” in the decisions the agency made.