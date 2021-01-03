New York State’s coronavirus case count surpasses 1 mln

New York became the fourth US state, where the coronavirus caseload has exceeded 1 mln, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities, Trend reports citing TASS.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 1,011,665 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in this state and the death toll has hit 38,273.

California recorded as many as 2,367,970 coronavirus cases by Saturday evening while another 1,786,941 cases were registered in Texas and 1,354,833 in Florida. Some 975,352 people contracted the coronavirus in Illinois.

According to the latest data of local authorities, three US states - California, Colorado and Florida - recorded the carriers of a new strain of the coronavirus, which had been confirmed in the United Kingdom. This strain is believed to be 70% more contagious.

The US ranks first worldwide in terms of the number of the coronavirus cases (more than 20.3 mln) and deaths (349,900).