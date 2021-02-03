GameStop, AMC tumble as retail trading mania cools
Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc lost 15% and 13.2%, respectively, in early U.S. pre-market trading on Wednesday as a social media-driven trading frenzy cooled, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
GameStop shares had more than halved in value to $90 each on Tuesday following a rally that drove them up as high as $483 last week.
The wild gyrations in stock prices of companies including GameStop and AMC have drawn the attention of financial regulators.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is calling a meeting of top officials, including from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve, this week to discuss market volatility.
Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project)
Latest
Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project)
President Aliyev receives in video format president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (PHOTO)
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO)