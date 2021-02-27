U.S. announces 'Khashoggi ban' for 76 Saudi individuals
The United States banned 76 people from Saudi Arabia on Friday, saying it will not tolerate individuals who threaten or assault activists, dissidents and journalists on behalf of foreign governments, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Blinken announced the State Department’s “Khashoggi Ban,” a visa restriction policy “on individuals who, acting on behalf of a foreign government, are believed to have been directly engaged in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities,” soon after the release of a U.S. intelligence report tying the Saudi government to the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Latest
Despite events in Armenia, it's necessary to continue implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian official
There will be good opportunity for cooperation between our relevant agencies and international companies - President Aliyev
State of Azerbaijan and I as President will always be with members of martyrs` families and war disabled - President Aliyev
Starting from July 17 until last day of war, several planes brought free weapons to Armenia every day - President Aliyev
Current, former leaders of Armenia to be blamed for country’s current tough situation - Azerbaijani President