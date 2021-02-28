5.3-magnitude quake hits 3 km SW of Point MacKenzie, Alaska
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 3 km southwest of Point MacKenzie, Alaska at 18:59:24 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 31.4 km, was initially determined to be at 61.3307 degrees north latitude and 150.0063 degrees west longitude.
