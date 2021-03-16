Moderna begins study of COVID vaccine in young kids

Moderna has begun testing its COVID-19 vaccine on young children, the company announced Tuesday, Trend reports citing CBS News.

The study, called KidCOVE, is testing Moderna's vaccine candidate in children ages 6 months to less than 12 years old.

"It is humbling to know that 53 million doses have been administered to people in the U.S.," Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said in a statement. "We are encouraged by the primary analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 in adults ages 18 and above and this pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population."

Modern plans to enroll approximately 6,750 pediatric participants in the U.S. and Canada in the two-part study. In part 1, each participant ages 2 years to less than 12 years may receive one of two dose levels.