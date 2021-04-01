Twitter says in process of identifying new independent board director
Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was in the process of identifying a new independent director for its board, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The company also said board member Jesse Cohn, who is also hedge fund Elliott Management’s head of U.S. equity activism, will be nominated for re-election as a class II director.
