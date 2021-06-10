U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses globally

The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries over the next two years, three sources familiar with the matter told on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The United States is likely to distribute 200 million shots this year and another 300 million in the first half of next year, they said.

It will donate them to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, they added.

The donations will go through the COVAX vaccine program that distributes COVID-19 shots to low- and middle-income countries and is backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce the deal on Thursday at the Group of Seven meeting of the world's wealthiest countries in Britain, one of the people said.