Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to travel to Germany, France, Italy next week
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Berlin, Paris, Rome and the Vatican, as well as the Italian cities of Bari and Matera for a G20 summit, from June 22-29, the State Department said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The top U.S. diplomat will attend the Second Berlin Conference on Libya and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. In Rome, he will co-chair a meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. The trip will close out in Bari and Matera with the G20 foreign ministers meeting, the department said in a statement.
