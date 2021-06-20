Biden to host Israeli president on June 28

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House on June 28, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"President Rivlin's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," Psaki said in a statement.

"As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years," she added.

Rivlin is due to retire next month after the end of his seven-year term.

Israel's former Labor chairman and opposition leader Isaac Herzog was chosen by the parliament earlier this month to be the next Israeli president. He would be sworn in at an official ceremony in July.

The role of the president in Israel is mainly ceremonial with little executive power. The president of Israel is elected for seven years and cannot serve more than a single term.