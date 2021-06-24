U.S. to send 3 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses to Brazil

US 24 June 2021 09:18 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. to send 3 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses to Brazil

The United States on Thursday will ship 3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil, the country with the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, a White House official said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The shipment - part of Washington's pledge to donate 80 million vaccines - will depart Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on an Azul Airlines flight Thursday evening, bound for Campinas, a city in southeastern Brazil about 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo, the official said.

The donation comes as Brazil continues to battle the virus, which has claimed over half a million lives, aggravating deep political divides ahead of next year's presidential election and sparking unrest around the country. read more (Graphic on global cases and deaths)

The White House said scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries worked together to ensure prompt delivery.

The one-shot J&J vaccine is seen as particularly helpful in ensuring effective vaccination rates in remote areas since it does not require a second dose.

The official said the vaccines had been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and would come from the supply that the United States had immediately available.

Brazil had already given regulatory approval to the J&J vaccine, providing the quickest path to getting a large number of doses to the country immediately, the official added.

Manufacturing of the J&J vaccines at Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Baltimore plant was halted in April by the FDA following a production error that led to millions of doses being ruined.

The White House official underscored that the doses being shipped to Brazil were safe and stressed they came with no strings attached for the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

"We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. Our vaccines do not come with strings attached. We are doing this with the singular objective of saving lives," said the official.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Value of Turkish-made car exports to China increases
Value of Turkish-made car exports to China increases
Sea freight rates from China to Europe hit record highs
Sea freight rates from China to Europe hit record highs
Iran's Golgohar railway project progressing
Iran's Golgohar railway project progressing
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Airlines urged to tighten Airbus A320 checks after COVID storage Europe 09:53
Interaction between Azerbaijan and Indian logistic companies on International North South Transport Corridor held Society 09:52
Kazakhstan lowers import of mining products from Turkey Oil&Gas 09:51
Amazon restores services after multiple users face outage US 09:51
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 24 Uzbekistan 09:42
U.S. to send 3 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses to Brazil US 09:18
6 die in Philippine military's helicopter crash Other News 08:52
Musk says Starlink to go public once cash flow is more predictable Other News 08:47
Amazon becomes largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in U.S. Other News 08:29
Traditional banking going through transition period in bank-client relations - ABA Economy 08:01
Australia to phase out AstraZeneca vaccine from October Other News 07:55
Brazil sees record 115,228 daily COVID-19 cases Other News 07:26
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies in hospital at 61 Other News 06:43
Israel's active COVID-19 cases more than triple in 2 weeks Israel 06:11
New York to end state of emergency for COVID-19 US 05:28
Trump-appointed U.S. border patrol chief to step down US 04:50
Euro 2020 Round of 16 teams confirmed Other News 04:17
Israel postpones reopening to individual tourists amid renewed COVID-19 outbreak Israel 03:46
Switzerland to ease COVID-19 measures, facilitate entry for travelers Europe 03:10
UN chief calls for expansion of humanitarian aid to Syrians Arab World 02:47
Merkel cautions against spread of COVID-19 Delta variant Europe 02:28
UK reports highest daily rise of COVID cases since early February Europe 01:55
France urges vigilance against Delta coronavirus variant Europe 01:22
Pedestrian bridge collapses over DC highway, injuring 5 US 00:43
Value of Turkish-made car exports to China increases Turkey 00:01
Egypt appoints ambassadors extraordinary to Qatar, Ethiopia Arab World 23 June 23:54
French court sets date in Apple case over App Store developer contracts Europe 23 June 23:19
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 5.25 mln: Africa CDC Other News 23 June 22:49
Uzbekistan, Russia eye increasing joint projects of industrial co-op Uzbekistan 23 June 22:29
UK economy continues to see strong growth in June despite rising inflation Europe 23 June 22:16
Turkey to lower COVID-19 vaccination age to 18: Minister Turkey 23 June 21:48
Iran, Qatar vow to broaden economic ties Business 23 June 21:47
Denmark ready to work with Azerbaijan on green energy transition - ambassador Oil&Gas 23 June 21:46
Georgia and Ukraine should take steps for energy security - Ukrainian president Oil&Gas 23 June 21:45
Annual inflation expected to peak in June in Georgia - NBG Finance 23 June 21:42
Kazakhstan may reduce PCR tests prices Kazakhstan 23 June 21:33
More than 16 million Russians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — Golikova Russia 23 June 21:10
"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises continue (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 23 June 20:57
Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces tactical exercises wrap up (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 23 June 20:49
Nakhchivan International Airport withdrawn from Azerbaijan Airlines Society 23 June 20:34
Iran's export to Eurasian countries increases - Chamber of Commerce Business 23 June 20:28
Iran and Kazakhstan trade increases Business 23 June 20:02
Microsoft's market capitalization breaks records Economy 23 June 19:58
Azerbaijan sends appeal to UNESCO over Peace4Culture global campaign Politics 23 June 19:57
"Peace for Culture" campaign aimed at informing world about situation in liberated Azerbaijani lands - minister Politics 23 June 19:52
Azerbaijani president holds phone talks with Russian counterpart Politics 23 June 19:20
Sea freight rates from China to Europe hit record highs Transport 23 June 19:17
Georgia, Italy sign 2021 Bilateral Cooperation Plan Georgia 23 June 19:09
Austria has high interest in Georgian tourism infrastructure projects - ambassador Business 23 June 18:57
Swift growth of Azerbaijan's e-commerce market to develop new trends Business 23 June 18:40
Kazakhstan proposes to create e-commerce support fund within SCO Business 23 June 18:34
Delegation of NATO Allied Land Command visits Military Academy of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO) Politics 23 June 18:34
Kazakhstan has potential to increase exports to SCO member countries Kazakhstan 23 June 18:31
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 26 Oil&Gas 23 June 18:31
State Customs Committee discloses trade turnover between Azerbaijan and US Oil&Gas 23 June 18:26
Lukoil plans to allocate funds for joint projects with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 23 June 18:25
Uzbekistan eyes joining TURKPA Uzbekistan 23 June 18:15
Turkmenistan changes structure of another bank Finance 23 June 18:11
Russia to assess investment attractiveness of Uzbek regions Business 23 June 18:10
Azerbaijan, Brazil close to signing agreements in education, agriculture sectors - ambassador Economy 23 June 18:05
Czech Republic preparing new projects for big investments in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ambassador Politics 23 June 18:04
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts organizing committee meeting of VIII Global Baku Forum Society 23 June 17:59
IMF discloses forecast of money supply growth in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022 Finance 23 June 17:52
Volume of gas consumption in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 23 June 17:50
CEO of Azerbaijan's Nar mobile communication company talks about tariff policy ICT 23 June 17:49
New modular-type military unit put into operation in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 23 June 17:42
Azerbaijan, UAE discuss co-op in field of high technologies (PHOTO) ICT 23 June 17:41
US to provide Georgia with grant under bilateral development agreement Business 23 June 17:39
Discover Azercell’s mobile internet speed in the subway trains! Society 23 June 17:38
Production of 'green' building materials expanding in Georgia Business 23 June 17:38
Kyrgyzstan's Anti-Corruption Service will be abolished Kyrgyzstan 23 June 17:28
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry discloses amount of subsidies paid to entrepreneurs Economy 23 June 17:25
Israel committed to responsible 2021-2022 budget Israel 23 June 17:25
Bahrain starts exploratory offshore drilling for oil and gas Arab World 23 June 17:21
Azerbaijani FM to pay official visit to Saudi Arabia Politics 23 June 17:21
U.S. senator presses Amazon, Google on Matter smart-home effort US 23 June 17:17
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by nearly 30% last week Russia 23 June 17:17
Water, electricity facilities put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 23 June 17:16
UK inflation pressures mount as bounce-back slows only slightly Europe 23 June 17:12
Iran's Golgohar railway project progressing Politics 23 June 17:07
Iran signs agreement with Turkey for knowledge-based cooperation Business 23 June 17:01
Representatives of opposition in Armenia may resort to illegal actions - analyst Armenia 23 June 16:54
Solar panel stations launched in two provinces of Iran Oil&Gas 23 June 16:52
In Aghdam, I witnessed something I never seen in my political and professional life - UNAOC High Rep Politics 23 June 16:51
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 23 Society 23 June 16:40
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 23 June 16:39
Georgian blueberry producer implements GlobalG.A.P. standard Business 23 June 16:38
When I visited Aghdam first time after war, I felt decisive to rebuild city - Azerbaijani president Politics 23 June 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 57 more COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries Society 23 June 16:36
Azerbaijani to show unique experience worldwide - from devastation to development, decent living standards - president Politics 23 June 16:35
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of June 22 Uzbekistan 23 June 16:32
Turkmenistan to introduce customs duties on waste paper export Business 23 June 16:31
Uzbekistan to launch test 'Agroexpress' train to Russia Transport 23 June 16:29
Iran Khodro increases passenger car manufacturing Business 23 June 16:25
Aside from Aghdam, there are hundreds of thousands of mines in other districts - Azerbaijani president Politics 23 June 16:24
MasterCard developing e-commerce in Azerbaijan Economy 23 June 16:22
Georgia ranks among ten biggest buyers of Russian caviar Business 23 June 16:19
Ministry of Agriculture Jihad of Iran clarifies imports of several essential products Business 23 June 16:07
Azerbaijan may greatly benefit from oil&gas companies being pressured to climate action Oil&Gas 23 June 16:06
Carlsberg Azerbaijan announces investment plans for 2021-2025 Economy 23 June 16:04
All news