U.S. strikes facilities used by Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

The U.S. military conducted airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region, the Pentagon said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The U.S. strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq," it added.