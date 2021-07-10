US, Russian delegations expected to discuss cyber security on July 16 - Biden

Representatives of the United States and Russia may meet on July 16 to discuss cyber security issues, US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday before his departure to Delaware, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"We set up a committee — joint committee. They’re meeting on, I think, the 16th. And I believe we’re going to get some cooperation," Biden said.

At the same time, he gave no details of the forthcoming meeting, including its location and format.

When asked what he expected from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden replied: "It’s not appropriate for me to say what I expect him to do now. But we’ll see."